Sylhet, Oct 10 (PTI) India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl against Thailand in a women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.

India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh.

Leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham replaces Banthida Leephatthana in Thailand's playing XI.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Teams:

Thailand:Naruemol Chaiwai(c) Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk), Natthakan Chantham,Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham.

India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, 10 Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

