Port of Spain, Jul 23 (PTI) India were 118 for two in their second innings when rain stopped play on day four of the second Test against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Only three overs could be bowled after lunch as rain returned to the Queen's Park Oval with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the middle on 8 and 10 respectively.

Also Read | IND 118/2 in 15 Overs| India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 4: India Lose Yashasvi Jaiswal As Rain Returns.

India lead West Indies by 301 runs.

In the morning session, India bowled West Indies out for 255 after making 438 in their first innings. PTI

Also Read | France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)