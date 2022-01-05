Johannesburg, Jan 5 (PTI) India reached 188 for six at lunch to stretch their overall lead to 161 runs against South Africa on the third day of the second Test here on Wednesday.

Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur were batting on 6 and 4, respectively, when lunch was called at the Wanderers Stadium.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58), who started the day's proceedings for India, got out after scoring half centuries.

India resumed their second innings at overnight score of 85 for two.

Brief scores:

India: 202 and 188/6 in 44 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53; Kagiso Rabada 3/54)

South Africa 1st innings: 202.

