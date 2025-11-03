Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur posed in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai with the coveted Women's World Cup trophy and recreated the iconic picture of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni with the World Cup title in 2011.

India revelled in a historic moment by ending their barren run in ICC tournaments and lifting their first Women's World Cup trophy, overwhelming South Africa in an electrifying final. At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India etched its name in the history book with a 52-run win over the in-form South African side.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to X and posted a couple of pictures of Harmanpreet in front of the Gateway of India. In one of the pictures, she posed with the trophy, which bore a resemblance to the way Dhoni had posed with the Men's World Cup crown.

In 2011, under the leadership of Dhoni, India suffered just one setback against South Africa and top-tier nations, including arch-rival Pakistan, to storm into the final. In the summit clash, Gautam Gambhir's 97(122) and Dhoni's flamboyant 91(79) helped India gun down the 275-run target to lift the silverware.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, November 3: New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to Make Appearance, Judgment Day Get Tag Title Rematch and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

In the pulsating Women's World Cup final, India hammered 298/7 on the board courtesy of Shafali Verma's explosive 87(78) at the top and Deepti Sharma's composed run-a-ball 58 in the middle. In reply, South Africa disintegrated under pressure and was bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, despite a fiery 101(98) from captain Laura Wolvaardt.

After the nerve-wracking final, Harmanpreet was effusive about past stalwarts Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. She credited the duo for providing her support during her illustrious 16-year career.

"Jhulan Di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket. I used to play with boys, and the school principal picked me up, and within a year, I started representing the country. In the initial days, Anjum (Chopra) provided me with a lot of support. I always remember how she used to take me along with her team," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"I learnt a lot from her and passed it on to my team. Both of them have been a great support for me. I am very grateful that I got to share a special moment with them. It was a very emotional moment. I think we all were waiting for this. Finally, we were able to touch this trophy," Harmanpreet added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)