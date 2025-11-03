India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2. It is a historic moment in Indian cricket as the Women's team won their maiden world cup title on Sunday beating South Africa Women in the final of the competition. After the victory, the members of the India Women's cricket team celebrated their success. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared picture of sleeping in her room with the trophy and also shared a video in which she was spotted doing cheers with the trophy using the coffee mug. Fans loved the celebration and made the video viral on social media. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Did India Women's Cricket Team Receive After Winning Historic Title?

Harmanpreet Kaur Uses Coffee Mug to do 'Cheers' With ICC Women's World Cup 2025

HARMANPREET KAUR cooking entire Pakistan 🤣❤️🔥. pic.twitter.com/XB1Io0toKp — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) November 3, 2025

