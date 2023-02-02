New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The India U-17 Women's National Team is all set to play two friendly matches against the Jordan U-17 Women's Team.

The U17 team, which has been training in Chennai since last month, will travel to Jordan on Saturday, February 4, 2023, with the matches scheduled to be played on February 6 and 9, as per a press release from AIFF.

Also Read | Thailand Masters 2023: Sai Praneeth Advances to Quarters With Win Over Jeon Hyeok Jin.

Head Coach Priya PV, who was previously the Assistant Coach in the Senior Women's Team, announced the 23-member squad on Thursday.

The 23-member squad is as follows:

Also Read | India vs Australia 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Shreya Sharma, Khushi.

Defenders: Priya Kumari Yadav, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrembam, Heena Khatun, Juhi Singh, Niruka Chanu Sagolshem, Shibu Kumari.

Midfielders: Bidyangambi Devi Yumlembam, Sanjana Chanu Moibungkhongbam, Manaka Devi Louremba, Akhila Rajan, Muskan, Shveta Rani, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing.

Forwards: Hoineihat, Akhila Baiju Leema, Manisha Kumari, Arya Anilkumar, Shilji Shaji, Nandini, Pooja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)