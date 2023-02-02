Australia (AUS) is the next team in line to travel to India (IND) for the bilateral fixtures. The Men-in-blue will welcome the return of classic Test cricket on its home turf when they play against Australia in February. The two test rivals will face off in the much-awaited four-match Test series, also known as Border Gavaskar Trophy. India are the current holders of the trophy having won two consecutive editions back to back. A three-match ODI series will follow the red-ball series in March 2023. You can download full schedule of the series in PDF format, here. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2023 Series Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

Australia's tour of India begins in Nagpur, where the first Test match will be played from February 9 to 13. The four-match Test series will continue till March 13, with the fourth and final Test scheduled to start on March 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Following the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the action will switch to white-ball cricket. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will kick off on March 17. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will host the first ODI of the series. Meanwhile, the final ODI clash will see the two teams meet at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Mitchell Starc Confirms Unavailability for First Test Against India, Set to Join Australia Team in Delhi.

IND vs AUS Test and ODI Series 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 9 1st Test 09:30 AM Nagpur February 17 2nd Test 09:30 AM Delhi March 1 3rd Test 09:30 AM Dharamsala March 9 4th Test 09:30 AM Ahmedabad March 17 1st ODI 1:30 PM Mumbai March 19 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Visakhapatnam March 22 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Chennai

With World Test Championship 2023 final slot there for the taking, India and Australia are the two probables to make it to the summit clash. However, with the top two yet to be finalised, the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is an ideal opportunity for both sides to confirm their berth in the final. Meanwhile, the ODI series lined up after the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be another stern challenge for both India and Australia ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

