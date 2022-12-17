Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Women:

Also Read | CRO 0-0 MAR | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off: Action Gets Underway at Khalifa International Stadium.

Alyssa Healy retired hurt 30

Beth Mooney c Shafali b Sharma 2

Also Read | AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022: Ricky Ponting Urges David Warner To Be Realistic and Look Towards the Future After Latter's Golden Duck on Day 1.

Tahlia McGrath b Yadav 9

Ashleigh Gardner c Deol b Sharma 42

Ellyse Perry not out 72

Grace Harris not out 27

Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-3)

6

Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1/24 2/46 3/140

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-41-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-43-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-35- 2, Radha Yadav 3-0-26-1, Shafali Verma 2-0-18-0, Devika Vaidya 3-0-22-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)