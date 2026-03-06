Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed confidence that the Indian team will clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, saying the side is well placed to repeat its historic success in Barbados in 2024.

"India will bring the trophy home. We need to win this. We want to repeat the performance of Barbados in Ahmedabad. I think we will win easily," Saikia told ANI.

India entered the final after a thrilling semi-final win over England, showcasing a commanding batting display and composed bowling in the closing stages of the match.

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) President, Ajinkya Naik, also expressed his happiness after the defending champions reached consecutive T20 World Cup finals.

"It is a matter of happiness for everyone. India has won the semi-finals in Mumbai. We are all very happy. And all the fans of Mumbai cricket are happy that we have won the semi-finals against England at Wankhede Stadium," the MCA President said.

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7.

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. (ANI)

