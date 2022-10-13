Tokyo, Oct 13 (PTI) Making his first appearance in Japan, Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala opened with one-over 70 to lie tied 41st at the Zozo Championships here on Thursday.

Playing as a rookie in his first full season, Theegala, whose parents grew up in Hyderabad, India before settling in the United States, came close to a win more than once before falling short.

Yet he did manage to get right up to the Tour Championships, for which only the Top-30 qualify. By getting into that elite group, he secured his spot in all four Majors, the Tournament of Champions, the Players and host of Invitational events, like ones hosted by Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, besides the Palmer Invitational.

This week, Theegala picked up one birdie and two bogeys that placed him seven shots behind the leader Brendan Steele (64). Adam Schenk was second with 65. The conditions were wet as it rained most of the day in Chiba.

While he is enjoying Japan right now, Theegala is eagar to play in India.

"I would love to play in India. Honestly, I've never brought my clubs to India. I've been there at least 10 times. I went a lot when I was younger, but since I got to high school, I've only been twice and both times I didn't bring my golf clubs," Theegala said.

"I was only there for a little over a month in high school the first time, and then in college I went for my cousin's wedding and I was only there for two weeks.

"I played golf one time with a rental set. I think I played the (Hyderabad Golf Association) course around Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. I haven't played any of the great courses there and I know golf has been really big recently there. Yeah, but I definitely would love to go there and see some of my family again and play golf."

Tied with Theegala at T-41 is Collin Morikawa, the two-time Major winner, who was born in California, but is of Chinese-Japanese descent.

On his expectations after a great season, Theegala said, "I have really no expectations even from last year's really good year. Just going to try to keep getting a little bit better.

"And the main thing I think I mentioned was just trying to stay as healthy as possible. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Yeah, just try and keep learning and stay healthy. Golf's crazy, the game comes and goes. You've just got to play well when it comes."

