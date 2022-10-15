Inzai City (Japan), Oct 15 (PTI) Sahith Theegala blazed through his first nine with seven birdies to card 7-under 63, the best of the day, and be T-8 at the Zozo Championship here.

Theegala had a brilliant 7-under 29 with no bogeys in the first nine holes, which was the back stretch of the course, in the third round.

Two birdies spoiled by a double bogey at Par-4 fourth, where he went into water, meant that Theegala had an even par second nine and a total of 7-under 63.

Following 71-67 on the opening two days, he is now 9-under 201 and moved into Top-10.

Theegala is, however, five behind leader Rickie Fowler (66), who is 14-under. Fowler's earlier rounds were 67-63.

Keegan Bradley (66) was lying second at 13-under and Andrew Putnam (68), one of the 36-hole leaders, was third at 12-under.

Viktor Hovland (64) was fourth and three players -- Maverick McNealy (64), Cameron Champ (64) and Hayden Buckley (64) -- were T-5.

Theegala's 29 on the back nine of the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club was his best-ever nine holes score.

“The first 29 was a lot of fun. I made a couple nice putts early and then I started hitting some shots really close that I didn't really try to, but we had some good numbers and it's just one of those days where the numbers are right and I kind of fired at some pins," Theegala said.

"Even played well on the back (front side of the course) honestly, just hit a couple really loose drives that cost me a couple shots, but yeah, overall really fun day.”

On his stunning 9-under for nine holes, he said, “I've never shot 7 under in nine holes, so no. I definitely felt like I had a couple, like I made like a 25 footer on 11 and it felt kind of a bonus."

The Indian-American has been very excited about being in Japan for his Zozo debut.

“It's been so awesome, people have been the best part of being out here. Well, along with the food. I'd say people and food are tied.

“I got to play (in the second round) with a good friend, Kaito (Onishi). He played a bit in SoCal so he had a lot of fans with him the first two days and I kind of fed off the energy and it was great. Like felt more comfortable being around him."

