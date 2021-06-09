New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A nine-member Women's Recurve Team has set off for Paris to participate in the Final Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in Paris from June 17 to 19 and the World Cup Stage 3 from June 20 to 28.

This women's recurve team includes Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, and Madhu Wedwan along with Dronacharya Awardee Purnima Mahato.

The Men's recurve team has ace archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav who have brought home the Team Silver medal after an excellent performance in the World Championship in the Netherlands are also set to depart for Paris to take part in the World Cup Stage-3.

In the recent past, Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari had put up a stellar performance during the Archery World Cup (Stage-I) in Guatemala. In the Women's and Men's Individual Recurve event, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das won the Gold Medal in their respective categories.

Indian archers are now aiming for the upcoming summer Olympics which are scheduled to be held from July 23 to 8 August in Tokyo, Japan. (ANI)

