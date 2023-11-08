Bangkok, Nov 8 (PTI) The Indian archers won two bronze, while also assuring themselves four more medals by advancing into their respective finals at the Asian Championships here on Wednesday.

On a day world champion Aditi Swami suffered a heartbreak after being ousted by Bonna Akter in the pre-quarters, veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur set up a gold medal clash to assure India a top-two spot in the compound women's individual section.

Also Read | Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, and Nikki Pradhan express gratitude for strong home support in Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Match Against Japan.

Parneet defeated Viktoriya Lyan of Kazakhstan 147-145, while Jyothi sailed past Huang I-Jou of Chinese Taipei 148-145 in their respective semifinals.

The top-seeded compound women's team of Aditi, Jyothi and Parneet eliminated hosts Thailand 228-217 in a one-sided semifinal. India will take on third seeds Chinese Taipei in the gold medal clash.

Also Read | Indian Football Stars Kiran Pisda and M K Kashmina Secure Contracts With Dinamo Zagreb Through ‘Women in Sports Elite Football’ Trials.

India have also advanced to the final of the compound mixed team event.

The team of Aditi and Priyansh defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun 157-155 in the semifinal to set up a gold medal clash against Thailand.

The Indian compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge and Priyansh bagged a bronze after a shoot-off win over Chinese Taipei.

Both the teams were 235-235 after four ends, and India sealed the bronze by winning the shoot-off 29-28.

In the compound men's individual section, only Verma remained in the medal hunt and will fight for a bronze, taking on Joo Jaehoon of South Korea.

Verma ousted teammate Fuge 148-147 in the quarterfinals, only to go down to Kazakhstan's Anddrey Tyutyun 146-148.

Tyutyun knocked out another Indian Priyansh in a nail-biting quarterfinal. Both the archers were locked at 148-148 and in the shoot-off they shot 10 each, but Tyutyun was adjudged winner with his arrow landing closer to the centre.

Tyutyun had earlier accounted for the fourth Indian member Ojas Deotale in the pre-quarterfinals with a 149-147 win.

In the recurve section, only the women's team remained in the medal hunt and will play for bronze against Chinese Taipei.

The fifth seeded Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia expectedly could not live up to the challenge from South Korea and lost in the semifinals.

The Indians had a first set lead, but only to crumble under pressure and go down 2-6 (55-54, 54-56, 55-57, 52-56).

Second seeded Indian men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The trio slipped away from a 2-0 lead to go down to Kazakhstan in the shoot-off 4-5 (57-52, 55-56, 53-55, 57-54) (27-28) to make a quarterfinal exit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)