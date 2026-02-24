New Delhi, February 24: Patiala house court on Tuesday allowed the application seeking the supply of the FIR lodged against the accused persons in the AI Summit protest case. The court has directed the Delhi police to supply a copy of the FIR. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) passed the order after considering the application moved on behalf of Udai Bhanu Chib and Ajay Kumar Vimal and the reply filed by the Delhi police.

The court said that it has passed the order for the supply of a copy of the FIR. For supply of copy of remand application, the accused has to file an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate as the case has been transferred to Delhi police crime branch. AI Summit Protest: Delhi Police Arrests Fifth Accused in Connection With 'shirtless' IYC Protest at Bharat Mandapam.

Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria moved an application on behalf of the accused person seeking the supply of a copy of the FIR and the remand application. He submitted that despite the direction, the copy of the FIR has not been supplied to them. In this situation, they can't defend their client. Delhi Police filed a reply and opposed the application by submitting that the case is of a sensitive nature. Therefore, the copy can't be supplied to the accused persons. ‘I Am Proud of My Son’: Mother of IYC Chief Urges Youth to Become Bhagat Singh After Son Uday Bhanu Chib’s Arrest in Connection With Protest During AI Summit.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav submitted that, as per the decision of the Supreme Court in another case, it is mandatory to provide the information of the FIR. It is not necessary to supply a copy of the FIR. During the day, the court remanded the President of the Indian Youth Congress for 4 days' police remand after his arrest in the AI Summit protest case.

