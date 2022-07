Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Indian athletes have started their training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in USA ahead of World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Many athletes of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) including Murli Shreeshankar and Annu Rani will be training here ahead of these two aforementioned high-profile events.

#Athletics Update #TeamIndia begins training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre, USA Many #TOPScheme athletes including Core group: Sreeshankar, Annu Rani will be training ahead of upcoming @WCHoregon22 and @birminghamcg22 All the best #IndianSports," tweeted SAI Media.

World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held in Oregon from July 15-July 24, 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

