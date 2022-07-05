The Premier League player, who was nabbed for suspicion of rape, has been arrested for two further allegations of the crime, which were with respect to another woman, according to Mirror. Released on a bail till August, the player was initially arrested in the wee hours of Monday from his residence. Premier League Footballer Arrested on Suspicion of Rape by Metropolitan Police

The player was learnt to be from North London. Reports also claimed that he was set to make it to the World Cup later this year in Qatar. He was arrested originally for a rape that allegedly took place last month. These two further allegations of rape are believed to have happened last year in April and June with the victim being a woman in her 20s.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police read, "On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022."

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," it added. Reports claimed that the player's club is aware of these allegations.

