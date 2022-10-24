New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian cricketers took to social media to extend Diwali wishes to their fans on Monday.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli extended wishes after a match-winning 82* off 53 balls against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, which was nothing less than a Diwali gift for his fans.

"A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity," tweeted Kohli.

Indian opener KL Rahul also took to social media to extend Diwali wishes to all of his fans.

"Happy Diwali to all of you and to all your families and loved ones. May the light of this auspicious day bring with it great health, prosperity and peace to all," tweeted Rahul.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina extended wishes to his fans by tweeting, "Celebrating this grand festival of lights, love & happiness with my loved ones as we remember the fond memories of my father & how Diwali would have been more warmer & brighter with his presence. I wish you all a fun & prosperous Diwali #HappyDiwali."

Indian opener Shubman Gill also wished his fans a very "Happy Diwali filled with peace, love and joy".

"On this joyous occasion, I wish you a very happy Diwali filled with peace, love, and joy," tweeted Gill.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wished his fans a happy Diwali too.

"ll Happy Diwali l With best wishes to you and your family, "Wishing you a very Happy Diwali, the festival of light and happiness. May Goddess Lakshmi increase your happiness, prosperity, health and happiness on Diwali with wealth, splendour, fame and opulence," said Harbhajan in a tweet.

The festival of lights marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home, and cooking delectable foods and sweets.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities began on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days began on October 22 and will end on October 25. (ANI)

