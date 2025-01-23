New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Youngsters Karan Singh, Yuvan Nandal and Chirag Duhan sweated it out at the DLTA here on Thursday, doing fine live drills to start preparations for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo earnestly.

Senior player Ramkumar Ramanathan joined the team in the middle of the session and will begin training on Friday, while Sasi Mukund, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli will arrive soon.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Balaji and Bollipalli competed at the Australian Open.

Coach Ashutosh Singh conducted the two-and-a-half-hour session in the evening after an equally intense morning session.

Also Read | Australia Announce Squad for One-Off Test for Women's Ashes 2025 Against England, Provide Crucial Injury Update on Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner.

Since the DLTA Centre court was still being prepared, the evening session was held at the show court, which is faster than the match court.

“It was a very good first day. We got some solid work done today. The live ball training was important. It gives a good idea to the coach where the players are in terms of movement,” Ashutosh told PTI after the session.

Towards the end of the session, the coach asked Duhan to work on adding some slice to his serve.

It will be interesting to see how Ramkumar builds up for the contest as he has been struggling of late, losing a number of first round matches on the ATP Challenger circuit.

He also made a first round exit at the ITF event in Indore.

The slow court was ideally suited for Sumit Nagal and it will be interesting to see how Ramkumar shapes up here.

Togo do not have a single player in top-1000 but Ramkumar said the intensity can't drop.

“You don't know what is coming at you. You have never played them, unknown territory, so can't drop guard,” said Ramkumar. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)