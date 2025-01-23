Canberra [Australia], January 23: Australia named a strong 13-member Test squad for the Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes series against England while providing an update on the fitness of key players. Before the Test leg, Australia successfully retained the Ashes with flying colours, courtesy of their four successive wins in the series, three ODIs and one T20I. As the Women's Ashes is on the cusp of moving to the Test action, the top-ranked team across all formats, will need to rely on its depth in the red-ball format. Captain Alyssa Healy missed out on the ongoing second T20I against England on Thursday with a foot injury. Cricket Australia said in a statement that "her availability for the Test match will be determined in due course." National selector Shawn Flegler revealed the nature of the Australian skipper's injury. Australia Retain Women's Ashes; Tahlia McGrath and Co Secure Unassailable Lead After Registering Clinical 57-Run Victory Over England in AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2024.

"Alyssa has got a stress response in her foot," Flegler told reporters, according to ICC. "We're going to try and get a little bit more information before we make a call on her. It's a big call for Alyssa," Fleger added. Along with Healy, there are also concerns over the fitness of star all-rounder Ash Gardner. She was also a notable absentee in Australia's playing XI for the second T20I.

According to Cricket Australia, there is no time frame for Gardner's return. "Ash Gardner will continue to be assessed daily, and her availability for the 3rd T20I remains uncertain," it said in a release. Even though there is uncertainty over their involvement, Garnder and Healy have been added to the squad. The one-off Test will begin on January 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match.

Australia Test Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

