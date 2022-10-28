New York, Oct 28 (PTI) An Indian team, comprising members of the diaspora, has won an inaugural cricket cup after beating an Australian diaspora side in a match held here as part of the 75th Independence day celebrations.

The Consulates General of India and Australia in New York organised the inaugural International Liberty Cup in Bronx.

Also Read | NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Sydney.

The Liberty Cup tournament was held with the aim of bringing the cricket-playing nations together and to bolster the sport's popularity in the US.

New York Thunderbolts Cricket Club represented team India on behalf of the Consulate General of India in New York while team Australia was represented by the New York Kookaburras Cricket Club.

Also Read | Akanksha Vyavahare Creates National Records in 40kg Category at Khelo India National Women’s Weightlifting Tournament.

Ahead of the match, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal underscored the deep partnership between India and Australia.

“To celebrate India's 75 years of independence, we are celebrating it in a special manner through cricket which binds our two countries together. We want to enjoy cricket and we want to enjoy our friendship,” Jaiswal said.

Australia's Consul-General in New York Nick Greiner described the match as a "highlight" of his tenure in New York.

"It's the first time that we've played a sporting activity so that's always good for Australia. This is a small, symbolic way of celebrating the friendship between Australia and India, which is getting stronger and stronger.

"We're now part of the Quad group and I think at every level the relationship is getting better,” Greiner said, making a reference to the India, the US, Japan and Australia grouping.

Jake List captained the Australian team while Raj Mohabe was the captain of team India. Nonprofit organisation 22 Yardsport, which promotes the game in the US, organised the tournament.

Jamaican legend Steve Buckner and Ramesh Lal were umpires for the match. Team Australia won the toss and put up a total of 146 in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets.

Indian team chased the target in 16 overs, with Santy Santosh scoring 81 in 48 balls, hitting 6 sixes and 3 boundaries.

"When we talk about an inaugural match, it is always special but when it happens to be the 75th year of India's independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - and 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Australia, that becomes even more special," said Deputy Consul General of India in New York Varun Jeph.

“As part of the celebrations, we are celebrating our sports, our sports achievements and what better way than to play cricket, which is such a great unifier for everybody, cutting across countries, continents, races and religions,” said Jeph as he presented the trophy to the winning team.

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari described the inaugural match as "cricket diplomacy" and said it is a great initiative to bolster the popularity of the game in the US and among the American audiences.

In December last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul had signed a legislation that recognised the sport of cricket as an important part of the social and cultural fabric of New York State, and expanded the State's capacity to officially promote the sport.

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas, the first Indian-American to serve in the New York State Legislature, and Assembly member Nily Rozic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)