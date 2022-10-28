New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the 27th match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 29 October (Saturday) at Sydney Cricket ground. The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs SL T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About NZ vs SL Cricket Match in Sydney.

New Zealand kick-started their campaign with a massive win against hosts Australia, however, got unlucky in their second game due to rain washing away the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Despite sharing a point with Afghanistan, New Zealand still top the group 1 points table. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka after an opening win against Ireland in super 12 stage lost a big match to Australia. The islanders are in fourth place in the group 1 table.

NZ vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Kusal Mendis (SL), Finn Allen (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

NZ vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nisannka (SL), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

NZ vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Jimmy Neesham (NZ) could be our all-rounders. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

NZ vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (NZ), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

NZ vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Devon Conway (NZ), Kusal Mendis (SL), Finn Allen (NZ),Pathum Nisannka (SL), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Jimmy Neesham (NZ),Trent Boult (NZ), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Devon Conway (NZ) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

