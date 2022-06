New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Indian freestyle wrestlers won the team title at the under-17 Asian Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan by finishing with eight medals, including four gold.

Apart from the four gold, the Indians also bagged two silver and two bronze medals.

The Indians clinched three gold, one silver and two bronze medals in freestyle on Wednesday.

The Indian freestyle team won the Asian Championships trophy with 188 points, while Kazakhstan finished runner-up with 150 points. Uzbekistan took the third spot with 145 points.

The Indian gold winners on Wednesday were Ningappa (45kg), Shubham (48kg) and Vaibhav Patil (55kg), while Pratik Deshmukh (110kg) bagged the silver and Narsingh Patil (51kg) and Sourabh (60kg) clinched a bronze each.

The competition in Under-23 category will start on Thursday with Greco Roman style events.

