Leeds star Raphinha is one of the most wanted players in the summer transfer window. After leading the West Yorkshire club to safety last season, many top clubs have been interested in signing the Brazilian superstar. Arsenal are one of them aiming to secure the signature of the talented winger. Fabio Vieira Transfer News: FC Porto Midfielder Joins Arsenal on Long-Term Contract.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal's initial bid to sign Raphinha has fallen short as Leeds United have rejected their initial offer. The Gunners' offer was understood to be well below the West Yorkshire club's valuation of the winger. Gabriel Jesus Transfer News: Arsenal Confident of Signing Brazilian Striker From Manchester City.

However, Arsenal genuinely have a strong interest in the 25-year-old and working to bring him to Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta is pushing for the Brazil international's signing as the Gunners' sporting director Edu has a good relationship with the player's agent.

Leeds United are open to selling their star winger but only is their asking price is met. Barcelona are tipped as one of the favourites to sign him with it being the winger's preferred destination but the deal has become complicated due to the club's financial struggle.

Raphinha has been one of the star performers in the last two Premier League campaigns, enjoying a sensational spell with Leeds, scoring 17 goals in 65 top-flight appearances.

Tha Brazilian's current contract with Leeds expires in 2024 as the club have excepted that the player will not accept a new deal. Raphinha wants to secure a move to a European giant and with the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea pursuing him, the 25-year-old might have played his last game for the Yorkshire side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).