Dublin, Jun 19 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team started its Uniphar U-23 5 Nations Tournament with a comprehensive 4-1 win over hosts Ireland here on Sunday.

Annu (12th), Deepika Soreng (25th), Monika Dipi Toppo (45th) and Beauty Dungdung (47) netted one goal each for India while Mikayla Power (19') scored the solitary goal for Ireland.

The match started with Ireland putting pressure on India and earning themselves a penalty corner in the fifth minute. However, the Indian defence stood tall and denied the hosts from scoring.

Three minutes later, the home side won back-to-back PCs, but India's solid defence once again prevented them from breaking the deadlock.

India, on the other hand, took the lead in the 12th minute through Annu's strike. In the 15th minute, they even earned their first PC of the match but missed out on converting it.

Trailing by a goal, Ireland started the second quarter on the front foot and their efforts paid off when Mikayla Power scored the equaliser in the 19th minute.

However, India restored their lead through Deepika Soreng in the 25th minute. After that, India did well to hold on to their lead as the second quarter came to an end.

A dominating start to the third quarter saw India creating scoring opportunities. They won two back-to-back PCs in the 36th and 39th minutes but missed out on converting their chances.

However, the visitors did not have to wait long for their third goal as Monika Dipi Toppo's 45th minute strike put India two goals ahead of Ireland at the end of the third quarter.

VC Beauty went on to add a fourth goal to India's tally in the 47th minute. Ireland had a chance to pull one back through a PC, but they failed to convert it.

The Indian team will square off against Netherlands in their second match of the tournament on Monday.

