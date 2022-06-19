Argentina and PSG star Leandro Paredes revealed that teammate Lionel Messi wanted to 'kill' him after he injured the star player. The incident happened during a round of 16 game in the Champions League when Messi was still seen playing for Barcelona. He injured Messi badly in the game and felt threatened when he overheard something that he said to his teammates. Paul Pogba Transfer Update: French Midfielder Reportedly Set To Sign Four-Year Deal at Juventus

"He got angry, because I had made a comment to my teammates and he heard me, and he got angry. He became really angry. He f*cked me up. It was bad. He wanted to kill me and I wanted to go home," Paredes said to Caja Negra. But things have reportedly been forgotten when Paredes shared the dressing room with Messi while playing for the Argentine national team.

He added, "Afterwards I saw him in the national team and he acted as if nothing had happened. He showed me what he is like as a person. The relationship continued as it was. Now, when the conversation comes up, we talk about it and laugh, but he was really angry at the time - he wanted to kill me!”

Messi and Paredes now play for the same club as well with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joining PSG last season. Both players also played important roles in Argentina winning the Copa America title last year.

