Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team on Wednesday departed for a four-nation tournament in Rosario, Argentina to be played from May 25 till June 2.

The friendly tournament, part of the team's preparation for this year's FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup in Chile, will feature hosts Argentina, Uruguay and Chile besides India.

The Indians will play two matches against each of the participating nations. The tournament aims to help the team evaluate its performance, test combinations and refine strategies ahead of the World Cup in December.

The Indian squad, coached by Tushar Khandker, will be led by goalkeeper Nidhi, while forward Hina Bano will serve as vice-captain.

In the first round of fixtures, India will open their campaign against Chile on May 25, followed by matches against Uruguay (May 26) and Argentina (May 28).

"The Indian junior team is excited about the upcoming four-nation tournament in Argentina. We have been working hard in training, and we hope our efforts will reflect in the matches," said skipper Nidhi.

"Playing against stronger opponents will only help us improve. We are confident in our abilities and look forward to the upcoming games."

