New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Oil Corporation defeated defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board 4-4 (SO 3-2) in a thrilling match to win the third Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

In a match that defined the unpredictability of the sport, IOC rallied from 2-4 to equalize by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a penalty shootout that they won 3-2, as per a Hockey India press release.

Captain Vandana Katariya opened the scoring (12') for the Railway Sports Promotion Board and was quickly followed up by Mariana Kujur (15') to extend the lead to 2-0. Sharmila Devi (28') scored for Indian Oil Corporation to reduce the deficit but a goal from Sangita Kumari (33') meant the score would read 3-1 at the end of the third quarter.

Jyoti (49') scored for IOC but Vandana Katariya scored a fine field goal (49') within no time as the score read 4-2 in favour of the Railway Sports Promotion Board. Goals from Deepika (55') and Jyoti (59') in the dying embers meant that the scoreline would read 4-4 at the end of the final quarter taking the match into a penalty shoot-out. Deepika, Baljeet Kaur, and Jyoti scored for Indian Oil Corporation, while Bichu Devi Kharibam stood tall at the goalpost as IOC defeated Railway Sports Promotion Board to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd/4th place match, Sports Authority of India produced a fine show to beat Sashastra Seema Bal 3-1 to clinch the Bronze medal. Kavita (15') opened the scoring for Sports Authority of India with a brilliant conversion of a penalty corner. This was followed by two field goals from Lalrindiki (35', 41') in the third quarter to further extend the lead to 3-0. Captain Rajni Bala (43') scored for Sashastra Seema Bal but that was not enough to overcome the SAI defence as the match ended with a 3-1 scoreline. (ANI)

