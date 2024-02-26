Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian shuttler Raksha Kandasamy maintained her dominant run to clinch the Italian Junior singles title defeating compatriot Ananya Agrawal in the final 21-14, 21-12.

Raksha had an impeccable run in the tournament held in Milan, Italy from February 23-25 as she did not drop a single game through the course of the competition from the round of 64 to lift the title.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: To Come Out on the Right Side of the Very Hard-Fought Series Feels Very Good, Says Rohit Sharma.

In the semifinal, Raksha had produced another one-sided effort getting the better of Indian player Prakriti Bharat 21-10, 21-8. In the quarterfinals, Raksha defeated Slovenia's Anja Blazina 21-9, 21-14.

"This win is really motivating and I am really happy with how my game has developed over the last few months," said Raksha, who won the silver medal in All England Junior Open Championships last year.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: Got To Give So Much Credit to Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley; Future Looks Bright, Says England Captain Ben Stokes.

"This performance has been really boosting and I am looking forward to competing in many more tournaments here in Europe this year," she added.

The 17-year-old shuttler from Mumbai, who is studying in 11th standard, will remain in Europe to participate in a few more events with the aim of making it to World Juniors.

"I believe in staying focused, working on my physical fitness as I have been doing for the last 2-3 months and being patient and trusting the process to achieve my goals," said Raksha, who also won gold medals at Cyprus Junior International Series Tournament and Bulgarian Junior Open Championships last year.

"Next up are a couple of senior international tournaments here itself in Europe and my main target for this year is to compete in the World Juniors," Raksha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)