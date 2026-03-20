Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded compatriot Tanvi Khanna ensured a strong Indian presence in the women's singles semifinals of the JSW Indian Open 2026 after winning their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, according to a release.

However, local favourite Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the competition following a 1-3 defeat to Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy, which proved to be the only setback for Indian fans during the day.

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In another quarterfinal clash, second seed Hana Moataz fought hard to edge past eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar of Malaysia in a five-game thriller, winning 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Saturday's semifinals will feature an all-Indian showdown between Anahat and Tanvi, while Moataz will square off against El Hammamy for a place in the final.

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Anahat underlined her status as one of the top contenders for the title with a dominant 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) victory over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar. The top seed raced through the opening game with ease, taking it 11-2 without breaking much sweat. Kumar offered a stronger challenge in the second game, but Anahat's blend of power and clever deception helped her maintain control and clinch it 11-6.

The third game followed a similar pattern, with Anahat dictating the pace and cruising to an emphatic 11-4 win to seal a comfortable passage into the last four.

Meanwhile, Tanvi produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting fourth seed Ainaa Amani 3-1. The Indian started strongly, taking the opening game 11-6 before Amani levelled the match by winning the second 11-7. Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the remaining games, winning 11-5 and 11-8 to book her semifinal berth.

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian's deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots. After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match. (ANI)

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