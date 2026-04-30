Sports News | Indian Super League 2025-26: FC Goa to Face Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India], April 30 (ANI): FC Goa are set for a crucial encounter in the Indian Super League as they take on Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday evening, in what promises to be a high-stakes clash in the title race.

The Gaurs head into the fixture on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC, continuing their strong run of form and climbing to second place in the table. With momentum on their side and confidence high, FC Goa will look to build on that performance and secure another vital three points.

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Head coach Manolo Marquez spoke ahead of the fixture: "It will be a difficult game for both teams, Jamshedpur, especially at home, are very strong and they haven't lost a single game at home yet this season, but let's see, we are also going forward with good momentum."

Jamshedpur FC, however, will pose a significant challenge, especially on home turf. They come into this game following a dominant 4-1 win against Chennaiyin FC and currently sit fifth in the standings. With their attacking unit firing and home support behind them, JFC will be eager to close the gap on the teams above.

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With FC Goa in second place and Jamshedpur FC in fifth, and just a single point separating the top contenders, this fixture takes on added importance in the context of the title race. A win for either side could prove decisive as the league season approaches its business end.

Forward Mohammed Yasir also shared his thoughts on the season and game time: "It's a very short season and it's very tough for us as players to play only 13 games with minutes spread across."

FC Goa will be fully focused on securing three vital points on the road before returning home for their next big clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, as they look to maintain their momentum and strengthen their position in the title race.

All eyes will be on Jamshedpur as two in-form sides clash under the lights, with crucial points on the line in what promises to be an intense and competitive encounter. (ANI)

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