Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC have announced the release of four foreign players from their squad - defender Dylan Fox, midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, forwards Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Thomas and Sawyer joined the club prior to the start of the 2022-23 season whereas Crivellaro and Fox joined midway through the season in the winter transfer window.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Australia Provide Update On Nathan Lyon’s Injury, England 278/4 At Stumps On Day 2 of 2nd Test.

A debutant in the ISL, Thomas made 21 appearances for the Men of Steel and managed to score twice across the ISL and the Super Cup. Under head coach Aidy Boothroyd, the 32-year-old was deployed in multiple positions right from a centre-forward to a central midfielder owing to his versatility.

Having played the majority of his footballing career in Australia, Sawyer too made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC. The forward played 22 matches for the Men of Steel and had 10 goal contributions comprising five goals and five assists in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Also Read | Why India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Is More Than Just A Knockout Match? Here's How Indian Football Team’s Latest FIFA Ranking Can Draft Them In Pot 2 of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Crivellaro, meanwhile, played a decisive role in Chennaiyin FC's incredible run-up to the final in the 2019-20 season following which he made the move to Jamshedpur FC in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian marked his presence under Boothroyd with two goals and four assists across 13 appearances for his side in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dylan Fox arrived at Jamshedpur FC after plying his trade for FC Goa in the previous season. Brought in as a reinforcement at the back, Fox didn't feature in a single game for the Men of Steel in the 2022-23 season.

The foreign quartet join the likes of Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, and Laldinliana Renthlei in the latest line of departures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)