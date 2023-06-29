Indian Football Team is currently playing in the SAFF Championship 2023. They have lately been in some excellent form and are in a long unbeaten streak. They have successfully made it to the semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023 and are set to play Lebanon in the semifinal. On their way to the semifinal they have won against Nepal and Pakistan and drew against Kuwait. Recently India won the Intercontinental Cup beating Lebanon in the final and this recent success has helped them to rise in the latest FIFA Rankings to the position of 100. Lebanon has slipped behind them to FIFA Ranking 102 and AFC Ranking 19 while India's AFC Ranking is now 18. Meanwhile, fans wanting to know why India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal is not just a regular knockout match, scroll down. Indian Football Team Climb to 100th Spot in Latest FIFA Men's Football Rankings.

Why India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Is More Than Just A Knockout Match?

India and Lebanon are the two teams who are currently in a race to make a place in the Pot 2 of the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The advantage of being in Pot 2 is, then India or Lebanon can play two teams under them in the FIFA Rankings and they will have a higher chance to beat them and progress to the next round. With the FIFA Rankings of both these teams very close to each other, the result of the upcoming semifinal of SAFF Championship 2023 might decide which one of them might end up in the Pot 2 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. Either team need to stay in AFC rank 18 to qualify for the pot 2 at the end of the ongoing international window and according to the new rankings to be released by FIFA on July 20. Here’s How Indian Football Team Can Be Drafted into Pot 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers? Check Scenario.

Here’s How Indian Football Team's Latest FIFA Ranking Can Draft Them In Pot 2 of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

To be in a safe zone and keep things in their control, India has to avoid a defeat to Lebanon in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship. Indian Football Team is on 1204.9 points and Lebanon is on 1201.74 points. It is very close and the semifinal win will not only give Lebanon more points, but it will also give them another match in the finals which can increase their points. India can still be ahead in the ranking by losing the semifinal, but it will lead to some complicated calculations and things will not be in their control.

