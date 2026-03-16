Bangkok [Thailand], March 16 (ANI): Players from the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) delivered a strong performance at the WPC Asia Pickleball Open 2026, winning 2 Gold and 1 Silver medal at the international tournament held from March 11 to 16 at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the Men's Doubles 19+ Open, the AIPA pair of Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia clinched the Gold Medal with an impressive performance, according to a release.

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In the Women's Doubles 19+ Open, Aalyka Ebrahim partnered with Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya to secure another Gold Medal for AIPA.

Among the standout performers at the tournament, Aalyka Ebrahim also won a Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles Advanced Plus alongside Avinash Kumar.

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She further finished 4th in Women's Singles 19+ Open and Advanced Plus, showcasing a strong all-around performance across events.

In the Men's Singles category, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma finished as Runners up to win the Silver Medal, while Avinash Kumar secured 3rd place (Bronze). Gaurav Rane also put up a strong showing to finish 4th.

Other notable results included the AIPA pair of Gaurav Rane and Tejas Mahajan finishing 4th in Men's Doubles 19+ Open, while Anuja Maheshwari and Vrushali Thakare secured 4th place in Women's Doubles 19+ Open.

Several AIPA players also competed across singles and doubles events, including Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma from Jharkhand, Ritam Chawla from Haryana, Avinash Kumar from Bihar, and players from Maharashtra such as Mayur Patil, Aalyka Ebrahim, Anuja Maheshwari, Vrushali Thakare, Gaurav Rane, Tejas Mahajan, Kuldip Mahajan, Vanshik Kapadia, Aniket Durgawali, and Kunal Bare.

In the doubles categories, AIPA athletes competed in multiple team combinations including Kunal Bare and Aniket Durgawali, Ritam Chawla and Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma, Kuldip Mahajan and Juan Pinilla, Avinash Kumar and Arunava Majumder, Tejas Mahajan and Rahul Kumar, Ritam Chawla and Varun Jain, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma and Anuja Maheshwari, Kuldip Mahajan and Lam Ying Suet, Gaurav Rane and Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya, Vrushali Thakare and Vanshik Kapadia, and Mayur Patil and Neem Shamsuddin.

Reacting to the performances, Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association, said, "We are extremely proud of the performances delivered by our players at the WPC Asia Pickleball Open. Their dedication and commitment continue to raise the standard of Indian pickleball on the international stage. Results like these reflect the growing depth of talent in the country and give us great confidence for the future of the sport in India."

The All India Pickleball Association, which has been working to develop and promote pickleball in the country for over 18 years, has played a key role in building a strong grassroots ecosystem and providing international exposure to Indian athletes. The recent performances at the WPC Asia Pickleball Open 2026 reflect the positive outcomes of these sustained efforts and underline the steady rise of Indian pickleball on the global stage.

The strong showing by AIPA players at the tournament highlights the growing presence of Indian pickleball athletes competing successfully at the international level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)