Sports News | India's Historic Win at Edgbaston: Gill Hails Akash Deep's Spell as Turning Point

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Akash Deep returned with phenomenal match figures of 10/187 (4/88 and 6/99), breaking Chetan Sharma's long-standing record (10/188) of the best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test match in England.

You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ap eamcet
5000+K+ searches
today's news headlines
5000+K+ searches
is today a holiday
500+K+ searches
today weather delhi
500+K+ searches
today's weather
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu Shukla
Virat Kohli

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ap eamcet
5000+K+ searches
today's news headlines
5000+K+ searches
is today a holiday
500+K+ searches
today weather delhi
500+K+ searches
today's weather
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel