When India secured the famous series victory in Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, commentator Vivek Razdan called the final moments of the game in commentary. His 'Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand' reflected the emotions of the fans and became famous among them. When India defeated England by 336 runs on July 04 at Edgbaston, securing their first Test victory at the venue, Razdan once again called the final moments of the game and this time he said 'Toota hai Edgbaston ka guroor' (The pride of Edgbaston is broken). It made fans emotional and at the same time gave them memories of the Gabba victory. Akash Deep Dedicates Match-Winning Performance to His Cancer-Ailing Sister Following IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 At Edgbaston (Watch Video).

Commentator Vivek Razdan Sparks Memories of Gabba

