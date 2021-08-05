Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was India's 12th hockey medal overall at the Games.

Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.

1928, Amsterdam GOLD

1932, Los Angeles GOLD

1936, Berlin GOLD

1948, London GOLD

1952, Helsinki GOLD

1956, Melbourne GOLD

1960, Rome SILVER

1964, Tokyo BRONZE

1968, Mexico City BRONZE

1972, Munich BRONZE

1980, Moscow GOLD

2021, Tokyo BRONZE. PTI

