Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) The bronze in the ongoing Olympics was India's 12th hockey medal overall at the Games.
Here is a list of all the podium finishes in hockey that India have achieved so far in the quadrennial showpiece. The country is the most successful team in the Olympics.
1928, Amsterdam GOLD
1932, Los Angeles GOLD
1936, Berlin GOLD
1948, London GOLD
1952, Helsinki GOLD
1956, Melbourne GOLD
1960, Rome SILVER
1964, Tokyo BRONZE
1968, Mexico City BRONZE
1972, Munich BRONZE
1980, Moscow GOLD
2021, Tokyo BRONZE. PTI
