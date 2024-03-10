Sports News | India's INDE Racing to Showcase EV Advancements at Misano E-Prix of Formula E World Championship

Valentin Guyonnet, CEO of E-Xplorer, said: "Collaborating with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is something I've eagerly awaited. Our goal is to provide motorcycle manufacturers with the premier racing platform to advance electric powertrain technology to itstestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Fsports-news-indias-inde-racing-to-showcase-ev-advancements-at-misano-e-prix-of-formula-e-world-championship-5811503.html&t=Sports+News+%7C+India%27s+INDE+Racing+to+Showcase+EV+Advancements+at+Misano+E-Prix+of+Formula+E+World+Championship', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">

Abhishek Reddy, CEO of INDE Racing said," This collaboration provides us with a unique platform to push Indian motor racing onto a global platform while undoubtedly helping us catalyze the development of advanced electric powertrain technologies and help us push the boundaries of what is possible in electric motorsport. As the owner of Inde Racing, I am deeply committed to advancing sustainable racing practices and proving that high-performance electric racing can be a catalyst for change in the automotive industry, both in India and globally."

INDE Racing, the first Indian Racing team to win a podium on the FIM global championships will partake in this cross-learning initiative at the inaugural 2024 Misano E-Prix double header on 13-14 April. INDE Racing along with the other teams in the E-Xplorer series will deliver an off-road demonstration around the grounds of the permanent Misano track showcasing the performance of e-bikes and motorcycle racing while adding to the weekend entertainment for fans in Italy's iconic automotive and motorsport heartland.

Both series will also bring together representatives from across each of its ecosystems including teams, manufacturers, partners and senior personnel for strategic workshops at Formula E's London HQ. The sessions will focus on knowledge sharing, mutual learning and continuing the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology. As test beds for pushing cutting-edge EV technology to the limit on track, both championships will discuss how consumer applications can continue to be influenced and enhanced by race day learning.

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, the world's first global all-electric offroad motorcycle series announced it will be collaborating with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship around knowledge sharing and at-track activations during the 2024 Misano E-Prix.

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, the world's first global all-electric offroad motorcycle series announced it will be collaborating with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship around knowledge sharing and at-track activations during the 2024 Misano E-Prix.

Both series will also bring together representatives from across each of its ecosystems including teams, manufacturers, partners and senior personnel for strategic workshops at Formula E's London HQ. The sessions will focus on knowledge sharing, mutual learning and continuing the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology. As test beds for pushing cutting-edge EV technology to the limit on track, both championships will discuss how consumer applications can continue to be influenced and enhanced by race day learning.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Australia Lose Four Quick Wickets in Chase of 279 Runs at Stumps on Day 3.

INDE Racing, the first Indian Racing team to win a podium on the FIM global championships will partake in this cross-learning initiative at the inaugural 2024 Misano E-Prix double header on 13-14 April. INDE Racing along with the other teams in the E-Xplorer series will deliver an off-road demonstration around the grounds of the permanent Misano track showcasing the performance of e-bikes and motorcycle racing while adding to the weekend entertainment for fans in Italy's iconic automotive and motorsport heartland.

Abhishek Reddy, CEO of INDE Racing said," This collaboration provides us with a unique platform to push Indian motor racing onto a global platform while undoubtedly helping us catalyze the development of advanced electric powertrain technologies and help us push the boundaries of what is possible in electric motorsport. As the owner of Inde Racing, I am deeply committed to advancing sustainable racing practices and proving that high-performance electric racing can be a catalyst for change in the automotive industry, both in India and globally."

Also Read | East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of Kolkata Derby Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Valentin Guyonnet, CEO of E-Xplorer, said: "Collaborating with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is something I've eagerly awaited. Our goal is to provide motorcycle manufacturers with the premier racing platform to advance electric powertrain technology to its pinnacle. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship couldn't be a better championship to learn from."

JeF Dodds, CEO of Formula E said, "It is exciting to bring some of the best minds together from across both championships and continue to push forward the development of electric technology. Having the e-bikes perform at our first ever Misano E-Prix will add another dimension of entertainment for fans and highlight the raw performance that EVs can deliver both on and off the track."

The E-Xplorer demonstration at the Misano E-Prix will take place three weekends before the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup's second round in Norway, 3-4 May following its highly successful opening event in central Osaka three weeks ago (16/17 February). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)