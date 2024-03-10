East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Free Live Streaming Online: It is time for the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League as East Bengal gears up to face Mohun Bagan. Mohun Bagan are third in the Points table with 33 points 16 games and look on course to make it to the playoffs. There is no place for complacency though in the league and the team will be wary of the threat East Bengal possess, despite them not having the best of campaigns. Mohun Bagan have won four out of their last five games in the league and will head into the game full of confidence. The story is different though for East Bengal with them struggling with back-to-back defeats. They will need to lift their game significantly in order to compete here. East Bengal versus Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: Kolkata Derby Returns As Mohun Bagan Super Giant Locks Horns With East Bengal FC.

Noah Sadaoui scored the only goal of the game for Goa as they beat East Bengal in the last match. Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh did not create much in the last game but expected are keep their place in the team. Víctor Vázquez and Souvik Chakrabarti have a key role to play in midfield as they will be important in both halves of the pitch.

Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos both scored in the game against Jamshedpur and will be a threat in the final third this evening once again. Deepak Tangri has quickly established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country and his presence aids the team in defence. Liston Colaco will carry the attacking threat from central midfield. ISL 2023–24: Chennaiyin FC Go Down 0–1 Against Hyderabad FC in Pulsating Contest.

When Is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby in Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary) and Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) TV channels to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. It will be a cagey affair as is the case with most Bengal derbies with the game ending in a draw.

