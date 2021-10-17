Aarhus (Denmark), Oct 17 (AP) Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here.

Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.

China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze. AP

