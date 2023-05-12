New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): India will take on Mongolia on the opening day of the much-awaited Intercontinental Cup, which kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium on June 9, 2023, at 19.30 IST. The other two teams in the competition, Lebanon and Vanuatu, will clash on the same day at 16.30 IST.

The tournament is part of India's preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. Immediately after the Intercontinental Cup, India will play the SAFF Championship 2023, to be held in Bengaluru from June 21-July 3, 2023.

Also Read | Wandile Gwavu Joins South Africa As White-Ball Fielding Coach on Full-Time Basis.

The National Team, under head coach Igor Stimac, will be camping in Bhubaneswar to prepare for the tournament from next week onward, May 15, 2023.

This will be the third edition of the Intercontinental Cup, with the previous two being held in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019).

Also Read | IPL 2023: Emotional Homecoming Awaits Hardik Pandya at Wankhede Stadium but Beating MI Won't Be Easy, Says Ravi Shastri.

All four teams will play against each other once before the top two teams compete in the final slated to be held on June 18, 2023.

The fixtures of Intercontinental Cup 2023:

June 9, 2023: Lebanon vs Vanuatu, 16:30 IST

June 9, 2023: India vs Mongolia, 19:30 IST

June 12, 2023: Mongolia vs Lebanon, 16:30 IST

June 12, 2023: Vanuatu vs India, 19:30 IST

June 15, 2023: Vanuatu vs Mongolia, 16:30 IST

June 15, 2023: India vs Lebanon, 19:30 IST

June 18, 2023: FINAL, 19:30 IST. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)