Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation & Owner, Mumbai Indians, cheering for the team with girls in Mumbai at the special ESA Day match

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation believes that cricket is still a growing interest in a country like the United States of America, which has always been majorly dominated by Baseball.

The inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) kicked off on July 14 with six teams in fray for the title.

Mumbai Indians New York, which is a franchise owned by the Reliance Industries Limited, is one of the six teams to feature in the inaugural season of the MLC.

The first match of the inaugural season between the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders, at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, was a sellout.

Talking about the growing interest in cricket in the US, Nita Ambani said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up Major League Cricket at the White House, many people have come forward to invest in the League and there is hope that cricket will grow further in the days to come.

"Interest in Cricket in US can only grow. I think it's a growing interest we have six teams. At this moment Mumbai Indians (NY) is playing against Texas Super Kings. Our Prime Minister at the White House also spoke about cricket, so many people have invested in these teams that interest I am sure will only grow," the chairperson of Reliance Foundation said.

MINY have currently played three matches in the MLC's debut season and currently sit on the third position on the points table. Of the three matches played, they managed to win one against LA Knight Riders.

However, in the other two games, they came second best to San Fransisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings.

They will square off next against Washington Freedom on Monday at Church Street Park in the hope of bagging their second win in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket.

Mumbai Indians New York, full squad list:

Domestic players: Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir, Nothush Kenjige, Sarbjeet Ladda, Monank Patel, Kyle Phillip, Steven Taylor.

Overseas players: Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, David Wiese. (ANI)

