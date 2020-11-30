Buenos Aires, Nov 30 (AP) Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona's personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologistDr. Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires' Belgrano neighborhood.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Hilarious Lyrical Post After Edinson Cavani Leads Manchester United to Stunning 3-2 Win Over Southampton in EPL 2020-21.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona's relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor's office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona's medical records.

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship Hasn’t Achieved What It Intended to Do, Says Chairman Greg Barclay.

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation Nov. 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)