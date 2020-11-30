Yuvraj Singh is an ardent fan of Manchester United and his love for the team is displayed with his tweets on social media where he is seen celebrating the wins of the Red Devils. Last not was no different. He was seen celebrating Manchester United win against Southampton. While praising Edinson Cavani for his heroics, Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious lyrical on social media. The Uruguayan footballer netted a couple of goals and scripted a stunning comeback in EPL 2020-21 fixture. At half-time United was 2-0 in the game and then it was Bruno Fernandes who scored for United at the 60th minute. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Interested in Pau Torres, Could Include Eric Bailly in Deal for Villarreal Defender.

Then Edinson Cavani chipped in with a brace and walked away with the game. Cavani scored an equaliser at the 74thminute and then netted another one in the dying minutes of the match. The 92nd minute of the game witnessed a stunning goal from the Uruguayan. The former Indian left-hander in his tweet also mentioned that Cavani should have come in the first half to control the game. Check out the hilarious tweet below:

Cavani cavani cavani ! Agali baar first half main aani 😂 ! What a win . Great character shown by the team under pressure !! Go @ManUtd 👊🏽👊🏽 @ECavaniOfficial pure class !!!🙌🏻 #SOUMUN — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 29, 2020

Talking about Manchester United, the team is now placed on number eight of the EPL 2020-21 points table. Cavani was one of the best signings for the Manchester United this season. The team has won five games, lost three and one of them ended up with a draw.

