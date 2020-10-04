Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said that all the bowlers in the side were top-notch and they executed their skills to make sure that the side gets over the line.

In the match against KKR, Delhi Capitals registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted their opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of Delhi bowlers as he scalped three wickets. He dismissed Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, and Pat Cummins.

"I'm just happy we could win and get the team over the line. I think the boys really bowled well. Maybe in one or two overs they got all of us, but I think in general the plans were good and everyone executed them well, so well done to the boys," Nortje said in an official press release issued by Delhi Capitals.

The 26-year-old pacer has been playing a perfect second fiddle to his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada so far and in the match against KKR, he finished with figures of 3/33 in the challenging conditions of Sharjah and helped the team to regain the top spot in the points table.

"I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills - what you have been training, and that is what's going to get you over the line," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals is currently at the top of the IPL standings and the side will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, October 5.

"It's going to be a good challenge. They have got a pretty good line-up, and have some big names. But, I think we have got a good team as well and the guys have been training really well. If we just execute our skills, perform the way we have been, I think it's going to be a very good game, and I'm sure we can out skill them," Nortje said.

Delhi Capitals will head into the match against RCB with an unfavourable head-to-head statistics as the side has won only 8 out of their 23 meetings, two of which came last season. (ANI)

