Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma will be in action against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The match no 17 of IPL season 13 will take place on October 4, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and other MI members speak about bonding with their pets on the occasion of World Animal Day 2020. World Animal Day is annually celebrated on October 4 to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Ahead of MI vs SRH, Dream 11 IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya and other Mumbai Indians players share lovely memories of their pets on World Animal Video. Check out the lovely video below shared by Mumbai Indians. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 17.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad both will enter this game with victory to their name in the previous match. MI defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last game where the men in blue won by 48 runs after posting a total of 191/4 in 20 overs. SRH won against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they successfully defended the target of 165 runs by some brilliant bowling actions. Now let us see the video posted by Mumbai Indians. MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 17 Preview: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad Look to Maintain Winning Ways.

Mumbai Indians Players Shares Thoughts on World Animal Day 2020

Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have earned four points so far in IPL 2020 with two wins to their name. We are all ready for an exciting contest of MI vs SRH, Dream11 IPL 2020 on World Animal Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).