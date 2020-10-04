MI vs SRH Live Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 17 of Indian Premier League season 13 with both teams looking to extend their winning run. Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are on four points but MI are a position above courtesy a better net run rate. A win at Sharjah will propel Rohit Sharma’s side to top of the IPL 2020 points table while Sunrisers can also climb to the top with a big win. Meanwhile, fans searching for the broadcast details, including live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar for MI vs SRH match should scroll down for all information. MI vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 17.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2020 campaign with successive defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders. But the David Warner-led team has since bounced back with consecutive wins against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. They are on a two-match winning run. In contrast, Mumbai have failed to record back-to-back wins after four matches. They started with an opening day loss to CSK before beating KKR but succumbed to a super over defeat to RCB in their next game. MI beat Kings XI Punjab in their previous match. MI vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rohit Sharma, Priyam Garg and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 17 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs SRH clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 14 times in Indian Premier League history and both teams have won seven games each. Mumbai, however, beat SRH in both the meetings last season putting an end to SRH’s three-match winning run against them.

