Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Mumbai Indians on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad had to make one forced change as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got injured in the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). David Warner-led SRH brought in Sandeep Sharma in place of Bhuvneshwar.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul Replace Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed As Rohit Sharma Opts to Bat First.

Apart from this change, the SRH team made one another change to their lineup as they brought in Siddarth Kaul in place of Khaleel Ahmed.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians fielded the same playing XI from their last match against Kings XI Punjab.

Also Read | MI vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians' playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, and Siddarth Kaul.

Both Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad have played four matches in the tournament so far. Both sides have won two out of their four matches.

Mumbai Indians have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab while SRH outclassed Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Currently, Mumbai Indians is at the third position in the IPL 2020 standings while SRH is at the fourth. Whoever wins this contest, that side will go to the top of the table. If Mumbai Indians wins this contest, the side will go to the top of the table on the basis of net run rate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)