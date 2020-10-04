MI vs SRH Live Updates IPL 2020: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head-to-head against each other in the match number 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The MI vs SRH will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Fans can catch the live score updates of Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2020 match here. So, stay tuned for all the action and its live updates. MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both Mumbai and Hyderabad have won two matches thus far out of four. And now will be looking for their third respective win. The head-to-head record between Mumbai and Hyderabad stands in favour of the latter. In 14 matches, SRH have won seven while six games went in favour of MI. These two have been involved in a tie match as well and in the Super Over Mumbai prevailed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.