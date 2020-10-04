Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to extend their winning run when they face each other in match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 13. Both teams are coming off a victory and have four points each after as many games with two wins and two defeats. MI though have looked the better outfit and are on a roll this season with most of their batsmen in top form and their bowlers firing in all cylinders. Hyderabad have had to deal with injuries right from the onset of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The defending champions started their title defence with a disappointing defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day. But have since looked and played like a team in form. They crushed the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match and almost chased down 202 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before a super over defeat. But Mumbai Indians have brushed off the loss with another big win over Kings XI Punjab. Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya & Other Mumbai Indians Players Speak About Their Love For Pets on World Animal Day Ahead of MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad started with consecutive defeats. A batting-order collapse saw them start the IPL 2020 campaign with a 10-run defeat to RCB and they were beaten in a similar fashion by KKR with the batsmen failing to score big. But David Warner’s side have lifted themselves to fourth in the table with successive wins over Delhi Capitals and CSK. SRH have successfully defended 160s in both the games.

The game against Mumbai Indians will, however, be played at the Sharjah stadium where 200 is the lowest score after three games at the venue. Each team, whether batting first or chasing, have breached the 200-run market Sharjah and given the form that Mumbai have shown in recent times, they will be confident of making a similar total.

SRH, on the other, will possibly be without their bowling leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hobbled off with a hamstring injury against CSK. Bhuvi failed to complete his quota of four overs against CSK and that will further weaken their bowling attack, which is already without a quality and experienced fifth bowler. Either of Sandeep Sharma or Siddharth Kaul could replace Bhuvi in the pace attack.

