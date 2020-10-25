Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

RCB are currently sitting on the third position on the points table with 14 points. The Virat Kohli-led side won their previous two matches and will be looking to make it three in a row.

CSK, on the other hand, are placed on the bottom of the points table with just six points from 11 games. The team lost their last three games and will aim to end their losing streak when they face RCB.

RCB has made one change in the playing XI as Moeen Ali replaced Isuru Udana. Whereas CSK has made two changes, bringing Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal;

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar. (ANI)

